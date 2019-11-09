Slight rise in mercury in Delhi, strong winds forecast

New Delhi: The national capital saw a slight rise in the mercury on Saturday as the minimum temperature settled at 16.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.
The temperature recorded was three notches above the season’s average, MeT officials said.
The weatherman has forecast strong surface winds during day time and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
On Friday, the mercury in Delhi had dipped to 14 degrees Celsius due to preceding rains.
The maximum temperatures had settled around 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. (PTI)
