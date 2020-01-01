Sleepwell organises ‘Run for Health’ initiative

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand, announces “Run for Health” Initiative on Wednesday.

The motto of the organisation is to cultivate a healthy environment with healthy employees, as Health and Fitness are of paramount importance in one’s life.

In support of this motive, Sleepwell welcomed the New Year by organising “Run for Health”- a 3 km marathon for its employees on Wednesday.

Company’s Managing Director, Rahul Gautam expressed his warm wishes for good health to all the employees.

According to him “physical and mental fitness both are the most important aspects in one’s life. He said if your body & mind are not fit – where will you live. Let us begin by changing our mindset from sick-care to healthcare by establishing Good Health as a priority.”

The marathon was organized at Sleepwell Corporate office, along with all other work locations/factories, across the country.

The objective of this marathon was to inspire one and all to adopt a healthy lifestyle and to actively involve every stakeholder in regular health and fitness activities.

The run was organized in two groups for below 40 and above 40 (male & female) for participants with hydration points available at every 1 Km distance. The winners were awarded prize and certificates at the finish line, followed by refreshment for everyone.

Sleepwell firmly believes, that when people are in good health, they develop and nurture a healthy environment around. This healthy environment with healthy employees makes an organization and an individual’s success come true.

Rahul Gautam congratulated all winners and participants who take part in Sleepwell ‘Run for Health’ Marathon Event.