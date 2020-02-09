Slapping PSA on Omar, Mehbooba ‘most unfortunate’: Bukhari

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Former Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday termed slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) on former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, as ‘most unfortunate’ and demanded a level playing field for all political parties for revival of a democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari observed that putting mainstream political leaders and workers behind bars in and outside J&K will not serve any purpose to the country but rather put a question mark on country’s democratic set-up. “Not only the top leadership of political mainstream is behind bars but over a thousand workers, who have sacrificed a lot for strengthening political process in Jammu and Kashmir, are still under detention. Releasing them all at an earliest will not only provide the much needed succor to their families but will indisputably grant a lease of life to stalled democratic process in J&K,” Bukhari remarked.

He said that PSA against mainstream political leaders is not justifiable and should be revoked without any further delay. “Booking former Chief Ministers and other mainstream leaders under PSA dents the efforts for renewing a mired political process. This untenable action is not only discouraging but dispiriting for all assiduous political workers, who want a level playing field for all shades of political opinion in Jammu and Kashmir,” he observed.