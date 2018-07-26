Slap on separatist

Share Share 0 Share 0

The Pakistan election results have sprung surprises not only for the extremist and banned group sympathisers there but also the most dejected would be the separatists in Kashmir who vouch for that country rather their own. India bashing had been their favourite pass time. And now with Pakistan electorates rejecting them out rightly it is to be seen what would be their locus standi vis-a-vis Pakistan and Kashmir in particular. Those who have failed miserably in the elections to National Assembly riding on the India-hatred tune include Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-backed Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, despite their massive campaign. Hundreds of individuals linked with hardline and banned groups were competing in the polls but so far, according to the unofficial results, none of them was seen as winning a seat in the national or provincial Assemblies. Only few could garner a respectable number of votes including Maulana Muhammad Ahmad Ludhianvi whose name was removed from a banned list called Fourth Schedule ahead of elections and allowed to contest, inviting international backlash. Ludhianvi had received more than 45,000 votes but was nowhere close to the victory. Before the elections, concerns have been raised in the country over the participation of hardline Islamist groups in large numbers. Mili Muslim League linked with Saeed fielded dozens of candidates from the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek as it was denied recognition by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Saeed himself led the campaign by addressing several rallies but his candidates were not seen anywhere near victory. Hafiz Talha Saeed, the son of Saeed, contested from NA-91 seat from Sargodha (about 200-km from Lahore), the home town of the Jamaat-ud Dawa leader. Saeed’s son-in-law, Khalid Waleed, was a candidate in PP-167. Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), a Sunni sectarian group, fielded more than 100 candidates but none of them came closer to victory, according to unofficial results so far. Mutahida Majlis-e-Aml (MMA) the biggest religious alliance of several leading parties was leading on only eight seats of National Assembly despite massive campaign by its leader which included influential Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Emergence of Imran Khan, a former ‘Kaptan’ of Pakistan cricket team who is as popular here as in Pakistan is no new name but it is too early to say Indo-Pak relations would see normalisation tide. In his victory one can see the army machination in action throughout. So once again the democracy under the army fatigue is going to be in place in Pakistan.