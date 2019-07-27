SLAC to oversee implementation of NGT orders

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: The State Government on Friday constituted State Level Apex Committee to oversee the implementation of National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of State Level Apex Committee to oversee the implementation of National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders on Solid Waste Management, Plastic Waste Management, Bio-medical Waste Management, Clean Air and River Pollution, etc,” reads the GAD order. The committee will be headed by Chief Secretary, J&K as Chairman and Member Secretary, J&K State Pollution Control Board as Member Secretary. The other members include Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Administrative Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department, Administrative Secretary, Department of Forests, Ecology & Environment, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Chairman, J&K State Pollution Control Board.
“The committee is authorized to co-opt any Member(s)/Expert(s) and shall meet at least once a month,” the order further stated.
