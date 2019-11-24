Sky Hawks makes it 2-1 win in football

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Sky Hawks on Saturday made it a 2-1 win against State Sports Club in the ongoing Division-B Football League of DFA Jammu at GGM Science College Ground, here on Saturday.

For winners Sky Hawks, Adnan and Trar scored the goals in 14th and 46th minutes of the match. For State Sports Club, Kayan netted the lone goal in the 42nd minute.

In another scheduled match, Young Himalaya Football Club got walkover against Pallanwala Club.

Today’s match was officiated by the technical panel including Dheeraj Meenia, Dil Bahadur, Abhishek Rashav, Rocky, Rahul, Aman and Ajay.

FIXTURE: Bawa Club shall take on International Club at 2:30 PM tomorrow.