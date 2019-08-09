SKUAST-TAJ seeks special package for sanction of much required faculties

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Appreciating Prime Minister’s move for putting J&K under the control of Union Government by making it a Union Territory, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology – Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) demanded special package from the Central Government for sanction of much required faculty of Agricultural engineering, faculty of Dairy Technology and Department of Seed Science Technology, as the proposal was made hostage to process of seeking repeated queries, for last 14 years by the State Government.

According to President SKUAST-TAJ, Dr Vikas Sharma, the university had vigorously pursued the matter and replied to all queries with regard to required staff strength and budget estimates for response of concerned authorities, but there was zero progress on the matter. “Persons sitting at the helm of affairs in State Government’s administration made mockery of the only farm and professional University of Jammu Division as SKUAST Kashmir has added five more faculties to its strength viz., faculty of Horticulture, faculty of Agricultural engineering, faculty of Dairy Technology, faculty of Fisheries and faculty of Forestry in last fourteen years. It is a glaring example of discrimination with Jammu region,” said President SKUAST-TAJ Dr. Vikas Sharma in a press statement.

Dr Vikas Sharma further informed that above mentioned issue regarding the much needed additional faculties of SKUAST-Jammu has been highlighted numerous times in leading newspapers of Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, Teaching Association of SKUAST-Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) has deliberated the matter several times with concerned authorities. Despite of all these efforts, submissions, communications and representations, the State Government has not sanctioned the much required additional faculties to SKUAST-Jammu till date due to lack of funds, he added.

Dr Vivek M Arya, General Secretary of the Association emphatically asserted that the piecemeal handling of request of SKUAST-Jammu has done much harm to student community of Jammu region. “Now, the Centre’s rule will apply to J&K and very soon the association will take up the matter with Lt Governor for immediate redressal of long pending proposal, that will go a long way in bringing neglected farmers and people of Jammu to become a part of great Indian nation,” he maintained.

Dr P K Rai, Joint Secretary; Dr Devinder Sharma, Publicity Secretary; Dr Rajeev Bharat, Treasurer; Dr Jai Kumar, Dr Poonam Parihar and Dr Amitesh Sharma were also present on the occasion.