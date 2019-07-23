SKUAST-TAJ holds plantation drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: SKUAST-Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) on Monday started a plantation drive under the supervision of President SKUAST-TAJ Dr. Vikas Sharma at Main Campus Chatha in which around 550 healthy saplings of different plant species like Alstonia scholaris (satparna), Eucalyptus citriodora (lemon scented gum), Murraya koengii (curry patta), Aegle marmelos (bael), Syzygium cumini (jamun), guava, mango, bottle palm etc. were planted in the campus. It was informed that around 4000-5000 plants are to be planted in the various campuses, research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of SKUAST-Jammu within this month. This mega plantation drive was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Jammu Dr. KS Risam by planting a sapling of Alstonia species which saw the participation of Senior Professors, faculty members, scientists, scholars, students and persons of media fraternity.

The Director Research Dr JP Sharma planted the sapling of Eucalyptus at the newly developed building of Faculty of Basic Sciences. The other Officers who planted the saplings were Director Education-Dr. TAS Ganai, Director Planning-Dr.Deepak Kher, Dean FoA-Dr. DP Abrol, Dean FBSc-Dr. SEH Rizvi, Registrar- Rajesh Talwar and PDK Uppal President Non Teaching Employees Association. Dr. Risam stressed upon the need for involvement of students in such drives so that they are able to associate with such plants and ensure their proper care. President SKUAST-TAJ Dr. Vikas Sharma informed that the plantation drive started from Block No. 1 (Faculty of Agriculture) and via faculty buildings, VC Residence, Baba Jito Auditorium, Girls Hostel, Sports Complex, concluded at Block No. 11 (Faculty of Basic Sciences) in which every teacher of SKUAST-Jammu planted one healthy sapling. Saplings of different plants were also distributed among the students who planted them in the gardens of hostels. Later, a Hawan was performed and Bhandara was also organised by security persons of SKUAST-J ammu The plantation drive was coordinated by Dr. SK Gupta Professor (Agroforestry), Dr Vivak M Arya-Gen Secretary-TAJ, Dr PK Rai-Joint Secretary-TAJ, Dr. Rajeev Sangra-Treasurer and NK Raina-Security Officer.