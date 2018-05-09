SKUAST-TAJ delegation calls on Jitendra, briefs on faculty position

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of SKUAST-Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) led by its President, Dr Vikas Sharma met Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister here and submitted a memorandum regarding strengthening of existing faculties and sanction of new faculties.

President SKUAST-TAJ, Dr Vikas Sharma discussed various issues regarding the welfare of teaching fraternity and overall development of university with the minister. He stressed that upgrading of the only farm / professional varsity of Jammu division through increased capital infusion together with structural profiling and providing better operational facilities shall yield tangible results to cater to the needs of the farming community of Jammu region.

Dr Vikas said that SKUAST-J is working in its infancy stage and is running with only two faculties namely Faculty of Agriculture and Faculty of Veterinary Sciences for the last 18 years and there is a need for the further development of this varsity in every aspect. He said that teaching association will welcome the decision of State Govt. to establish more universities in the J&K State, but it will not be acceptable at the cost of research centers / faculties of SKUAST-Jammu.

After giving a patient hearing to SKUAST-J teachers team, Jitendra said that for the overall development of SKUAST-Jammu and to cater to the time to time needs of the farming community of Jammu region, there is a need to strengthen the only farm varsity of Jammu division.

Further, he assured full support to SKUAST-Jammu from present Central Government and informed that the matter will be given due consideration.

The deputation comprised of Dr Vivak M Arya – General Secretary, Dr. P.K Rai – Joint Secretary, Dr. Devinder Sharma – Publicity Secretary, Dr. Rajeev Bharat-Treasurer and Dr. Poonam Parihaar Executive Member from Main Campus Chatha.