SKUAST-TAJ delegation calls on Advisor Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of SKUAST-Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) led by its President Dr Vikas Sharma met Advisor Farooq Khan here and submitted a memorandum of demands regarding rechristening of SKUAST-J and sanctioning two additional faculties besides one division to SKUAST-Jammu.

Sharma apprised the Advisor that the issue for sanction of two new faculties namely Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Faculty of Dairy Sciences and one more division i.e., Division of Seed Science & Technology has been made hostage to the process of seeking repeated queries from last 14 years. The issue was deliberated for the first time in the Fourth Academic Council of SKUAST-J in May 2005 and after the approval of Board of Management (BoM) in August 2005, it was formally submitted to APD, Government of J&K and since then formal proposal is still awaiting nod of the Agriculture Production and Planning Department.

Dr Vivak M Arya, General Secretary demanded that Agricultural University of Jammu should be named as Jammu Agricultural University (JAU) as per the pattern in other States.

After giving a patient hearing to the delegation, Advisor Khan assured full support to the highlighted demands regarding sanctioning of new faculties and division.

The deputation comprised of Dr P K Rai, Joint Secretary, Dr Devinder Sharma, Publicity Secretary, Dr Rajeev Bharat, Treasurer; Dr Vinod Gupta and Dr Poonam Parihaar Executive members.