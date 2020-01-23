SKUAST-TAJ calls on Union Minister, demands rechristening of SKUAST-J as JAU

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of SKUAST Jammu-Teaching Association Jammu (SKUAST-TAJ) met Union Minister of State, Kailash Choudhary and highlighted a number of demands. Former Minister, Chander Parkash Ganga was also present on the occasion.

Dr Vinod Gupta, Executive Member & Committee Convener of SKUAST-TAJ informed the minister that common name of two agriculture varsities in J&K i.e., SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir is creating a lot of controversy and confusion among masses. He urged that SKUAST-Jammu should be rechristened as Jammu Agriculture University (JAU).

“SKUAST-Jammu has ample staff and resources, efficient faculty members, KVKs and research stations in all districts of Jammu province to cater the needs of farmers in far flung areas, who suffered political as well as developmental alienation since independence. The farmers of these areas are getting the benefits of latest advances in agricultural technologies from farm university of Jammu division, thus, resulting in higher agricultural production,” he added.

Dr Gupta further said that there is resentment among farming community, civil society and intellectual of Jammu region regarding nomenclature of the agricultural varsity. “They have an opinion that their identity is suppressed by prefixing the name ‘Sher-e-Kashmir’ before the Agricultural University of Jammu,” he asserted adding that rechristening of SKUAST-J as Jammu Agricultural University is very essential for its separate identity at State/ National level. Most of the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) in India have been established on the name of State like Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) – Ludhiana; Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) Hisar, Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyaalay (HPKV) Palampur, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) etc. Dr Gupta urged the minister to consider the genuine demand for rechristening of SKUAST-J as Jammu Agricultural University as even the University of Jammu has its own identity. So following the pattern, the Agricultural University of Jammu should be named as Jammu Agricultural University (JAU) at the earliest, he added.