SKUAST-K faculty conducts Red Cross first aid training

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Red Cross first aid training was conducted at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama Alusteng.

About 100 NSS volunteers, teachers and supporting staff participated in training.

Dr Rajinder Thapa, Senior Consultant Red Cross and his team imparted hands on training to student volunteers to deal in emergency so as to save human lives in event of accidents and calamities.

Dr Sarfaraz A. Wani, Dean FVSc and AH appreciated the efforts of Department of Student Welfare and Indian Red Cross Society for organising such training.

Dr Ajaz Qureshi, Assistant Student Welfare Officer coordinated the event.