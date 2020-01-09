SKUAST-K conducts industrial exposure visit of students

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) conducted industrial exposure visit of students to Nicer Paper Mill, J&K’s largest pulp and paper unit using recycled paper located at Industrial area (IID Centre Phase-II) Kathua. During the visit, a group of 25 final year students of BSc Forestry were exposed to different processes of pulp and paper making from raw material till the final product.

The industrial exposure is being undertaken under IDP-NAHEP program of SKUAST-K duly supported by ICAR-World Bank. Piyush Rastogi, Partner of the company interacted with students regarding entrepreneurship initiatives. Rajesh, HR Executive of the company escorted students to different functioning units of the mill. Students also visited Shails Sports unit and Gateway Sports Industries (GSI) in Kathua. Dr. Akhlaq Amin Wani, Coordinator (Faculty of Forestry) IDP-NAHEP organised this program.

The group is currently on 11 days exposure training to forest based industries of J&K, Punjab and Haryana to enhance higher order technical skills and promote entrepreneurship among the students.