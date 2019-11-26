SKUAST-J to hold VET-FEST 2K19 from Nov 27

State Times News

JAMMU: The Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, SKUAST-J, R S Pura is going to organise three-day function VET-FEST 2K19 from November 27. The three-day fest is being conducted under chairmanship of Dean, FVSc and AH, R S Pura under patronage of Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-J. It was informed by Prof Anish Yadav, Organising Secretary here on Monday.

Prof Anish further said that the fest would comprise various literary events debate, story-writing, Mad-ad, shipwreck, extempore, poetry recitation; fine-arts events comprising Rangoli, flower arrangement, poster making and photography; cultural events including Dance (Solo, Duet and Group), Singing (Solo, Duet and Group), and fashion show and sports events like Badminton, Chess, Table-tennis, Carrom, Cricket, Basketball, Volleyball and various athletics events.