SKUAST-J registers first win in All India VC T20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sher-I-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, (SKUAST) Jammu on Saturday registered its first win in the ongoing all India Vice Chancellors T-20 Cricket Tournament being played at Shivaji University Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The SKUAST Jammu beat north Maharashtra University Jalgoun by 35 runs. After winning the toss and electing to bat SKUAST Jammu scored 127 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. Niraj Singh Manhas top scored with a brilliant 40 runs in 30 balls, Vinod Kumar chipped in useful 27 in 20 balls.

Chasing the north Maharashtra University Jalgoun kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and managed to score only 91 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Prashant top scored with 31 runs. For SKUAST Jammu, Manjeet singh claimed 3 wickets by conceding just 19 runs of his 4 overs while Niraj Singh Manhas claimed 2 wickets by conceding just 11 runs in his 4 overs.

Kuldeep Singh and Anoop Kumar chipped in one wicket each. Niraj Singh Manhas was awarded the man of the match award for his all-round performance.

The SKUAST Jammu had lost its first match against the Pune University by a very narrow margin of 7 runs. Chasing a target of 147 set by the Pune University the SKUAST Jammu managed to score 140 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

At one stage the SKUAST Jammu was cruising along very well and needed just 29 runs in 25 balls with 6 wickets in hand but could not achieve the target due to unfortunate incident on the wicket which resulted in a severe injury (fracture in leg) to the captain Naresh Bhat. The SKUAST of Jammu plays its next match against Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) Ludhiana on November 24, 2019.

Kewal K. Raina is accompanying the team as Coach and mentor while as Diraj Choudhary is the Manager of the team.