SKUAST-J organises training programme on Climate Resilient Agriculture

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All India Coordinated Research Project on Dryland Agriculture (AICRPDA), Rakh Dhiansar organised a Pre-Kharif season training programme at villages Khaner and Madana, which are adopted under AICRPDA-NICRA project. The training programme was conducted under guidance of Dr J P Sharma, Director Research SKUAST-Jammu with a view to counter weather vagaries, which may occur during crop growing period.

At the outset, Dr A P Singh, Principal Investigator, AICRPDA-NICRA briefed the farmers about various technical activities to be followed during ensuing Kharif season.

Dr Jai Kumar, Scientist (Agronomy) exhorted the farmers to adopt the scientific agronomical activities to increase productivity of Kharif crop, thereby making the farming a self-reliant venture.

Dr Brinder Singh Scientist (Soil Science) gave detailed account of various ways and means to enhance crop productivity by improving soil fertility and also distributed Soil Health Cards among farmers of Madana and Khaner villages. About 50 farmers participated in the training programme.

Ram Lal Sharma and Kuldip Singh, farmers from Village Khaner and Madana thanked scientists for their relentless services and requested for organising more such activities in future.