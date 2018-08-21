SKUAST-J organises parthenium awareness programme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the fifth day of Parthenium Awareness Week, AICRP-Weed Management, SKUAST-Jammu organized the awareness campaign in collaboration with RRSS, SKUAST Jammu at Raya. On the occasion, Dr Anil Kumar, Associate Director Research, ACRA, SKUAST Jammu was the Chief Guest who explained that parthenium popularly known as carrot weed is considered one of the most dreaded weeds of the world as it has now spread throughout the country including all the districts of Jammu region.

Dr B.R Bazaya, senior scientist, In-charge AICRP-Weed Management appraised that the parthenium infestation is serious issue in rainfed areas of Jammu region also and highlighted its harmful effects on crops, humans and animal health proper.

Dr. R. Puniya, Junior Scientist explained the chemical and physical control measures of Parthenium to farmers.

Dr Vijay Bhadur, Senior Scientist and In-charge, RRSS, Raya stressed that parthenium is major weed of horticulture crops of rainfed areas of Jammu region.

Hemant Dadhich, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Permendra Singh, Sunny Raina and farmers Chanchel Singh and Balwan Singh were also present. Vote of thanks was presented by Vijay Bhadur, Senior Scientist and In-charge, RRSS, Raya, SKUAST Jammu.