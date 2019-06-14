SKUAST-J organises Open Badminton Tournament 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dean Students’ Welfare, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) of Jammu organised two-day SKUAST-J Open Badminton Tournament- 2019 for teaching and non-teaching employees of the University, which commenced here on Thursday.

Dr. K.S. Risam, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu inaugurated the tournament and gave information related to role of sports and games to overcome day to day stress in our life.

He directed the organisers to regularly conduct these types of tournaments for physical health and sound mind.

Dr. Rajesh Katoch (Dean Students’ Welfare) welcomed all the officers, teaching and non-teaching staff members of the University participating in the tournament.

Other university officers present on the occasion were Dr. T.A.S Ganai (Director Education), Dr. Deepak Kher (Director Planning & Monitoring), Dr. D.P Abrol (Dean, Faculty of Agriculture), Dr. S.E.H Rizvi (Dean, Faculty of Basic Sciences), Rajesh Talwar (Registrar) and Dr. M.S Bhadwal (Controller of Examination).

Earlier, Dr Akhil Gupta (Organising Secretary) briefed the rules and regulation to the participants.

Dr Ankur Rastogi (Nodal Officer DSW, FVSc & AH) and Dr. B.K. Sinha (Nodal Officer DSW, FBSc) coordinated the programme alongwith Neeraj Gupta and Kuldeep Manhas (Physical Instructor’s). Dr. Katoch thanked one and all for their presence in the event.