SKUAST-J organises lecture on fundamental duties

JAMMU: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu organised a lecture on ‘Fundamental Duties’ here on Monday.

Prof K.L Bhatia, former Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Jammu discussed at length the need and historical perspective of inclusion of fundamental duties in constitution of India. He said that when constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 it only contained fundamental rights and there was no mention of fundamental duties. It is only after 42nd constitutional amendment in 1976 that the fundamental duties were added to the constitution, he said.

Prof Bhatia exhorted “we should imbibe the spirit of fundamental duties and develop the temperament to practice them in our daily life for the creation of harmonious civil society and four fold development of our country.” The lecture was organised by Prof Sanjay Guleria, Head, Division of Biochemistry and Nodal Officer.

Dr Sanjay Gupta and Dr Raj Kumar from Department of Law, University of Jammu also attended the lecture.