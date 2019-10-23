SKUAST-J organises farmers’ awareness, seed distribution programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

HIRANAGAR: Agrometeorology Section under the aegis of Vice Chancellor and guidance of Respected Director Research of SKUAST-Jammu organised a farmers’ awareness camp cum seed distribution of vegetables and wheat on Wednesday at village Panjgrain, Block Hiranagar, district Kathua under SC-SP Programme of NICRA-AICRPAM to sensitize the farmers against the future climate change effect.

Dr. Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research, SKUAST-J was the Chief Guest of the programme. The Principal Investigators of the three NICRA projects of SKUAST-J along with agriculture extension assistants Darshan Sharma, Sanjeev Singh, Jyoti Sandotra and Arun Gupta from the state agriculture department also participated. More than 220 farmers (male and female) participated in the programme.

The proceeding of the programme was started by Dr. Mahender Singh, PI NICRA AICRPAM, who welcomed the gathering and discussed in detail about the importance of organizing this awareness programme. He further gave detailed information on importance of timely agricultural operations based on the weather forecast.

Dr. Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research highlighted the importance of such type of programmes and also distributed the seed of vegetables and wheat to about 200 SC farmers. He also encouraged the farmers for timely sowing of rabi crops in the area and stressed them to take maximum benefits from the forecast services under NICRA Project which will ultimately enhance the income of poor and marginal farmers of the area.

Dr. Amrish Vaid, Nodal Officer, Mega Seed Project stressed upon the farmers to use and attain quality seeds of various crops from the reliable sources. Dr. A. P. Singh, explained farmers to maximize their crop production by applying scientific and technological intervention in field and in management of diseases of different crops. Dr. Vishal Mahajan, Programme Coordinator & Incharge KVK, Kathua explained the importance of diversification through plantation of various agroforestry plants, in addition to their traditional farming to ultimately save the mother planet from the adverse impact of climate change. Dr. Vikas Gupta, Jr. Scientist ACRA, Rakh Dhiansar, highlighted the importance of agronomic practices of various rabi crops in the area. Dr. Reena awared the farmers about the various insect-pest infestations in the rabi crop and also stressed upon their organic plant protection measures.

Dr. Veena Sharma Technical officer, AMFU, Chatha told that more than 7500 farmers have been linked with weather based SMS service and are getting regular biweekly advisories that will help them in performing agricultural operations. The progressive farmers Rajender Kumar, Satpaul and Sardarilal of village Sherpur also participated.

Dr. Charu Sharma presented the vote of thanks and motivated the farmers to take maximum advantage from this awareness programme as well as the services provided by SKUAST – Jammu.