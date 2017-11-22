SKUAST-J organises agricultural workshop

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: A training and visit workshop was organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Doda of SKUAST-J, wherein the resource persons from SKUAST-J and field functionaries of departments of Agriculture and Horticulture of Doda District participated.

Dr. Mahital Jamwal, Senior Scientist and Head of the Regional Horticultural Research Sub-Station, Bhadarwah and the convener of the workshop conveyed the monthly message to the field functionaries and briefed them about actions to be taken in agricultural and horticultural farms of the region during the current period. Dr. Neeraj Kotwal, Scientist of Plant Protection suggested several protection measures for different crops in the region and discussed about the scope and potential of apiculture in the area, while Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Soil Scientist stressed for creating awareness among farmers for the importance of soil testing and optimum fertilisation for maintaining good soil health and optimum productivity of crops.

Dr. Manoj K Sharma discussed about the recommended doses of organic and inorganic fertilisers for different fruits and field crops, while, Dr. D. K. Chauhan stressed for introduction of improved varieties of crops, besides conservation of local germplasm and suggested several suitable varieties for different crops of the region. Dr. Kotwal extended vote of thanks to all the participants of the workshop and requested them to work hard for the welfare of farming community.