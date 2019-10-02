SKUAST-J Officers’ Welfare Association calls on VC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To promote the work culture and professional ethics for achieving the objectives of the university in general and administrative cadre in particular, an association namely SKUAST-J Officers’ Welfare Association has been constituted.

The newly nominated executive council comprised of Dr Bharat Bhushan, Joint Registrar (Academics) as President, Iqbal Singh, Executive Engineer as Vice-President, Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Comptroller as General Secretary, Ajay Kumar, Statistical Officer as Treasurer, Anil Gupta, Medical Officer, Sohan Lal Sharma, Deputy Comptroller, Veena Gupta, Assistant Comptroller, Atul Mahajan, Assistant Registrar (Legal) and Ajay Sharma, Secretary to Vice-Chancellor are nominated as Executive Members.

The newly formed SKUAST-J Officers’ Welfare Association called on Vice Chancellor Dr K.S Risam in his office chamber and introduced the newly elected body and assured full co-operation to the University authorities on behalf of the employees to strengthen the Institution in all aspects.

They appraised the VC about the objective of the newly formed Association and added that all the administrative officers of SKUAST-J are putting their best efforts in the progress of the University.

The executive council assured the Vice-Chancellor that the newly framed body will leave no stone unturned for bringing SKUAST-Jammu at par with the Universities of International repute.

Various Administrative issues for efficient functioning of the University were discussed threadbare during the meeting. They also urged the VC to disburse the remaining arrears of seventh pay commission at an earliest keeping in view the approaching festival season.

The Vice Chancellor Dr K.S Risam complimented the newly formed association and assured them to address the genuine administrative issues in the best interest of the university.