SKUAST-J faculty to get Distinguish Scientist Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Vikas Sharma, Working as Assistant Professor in the Division of Biochemistry, Faculty of Basic Sciences, SKUAST-Jammu has been selected for the Distinguish Scientist Award-2019 on account of his API score and overall achievements in the area of anticancer studies.

The award, containing a Certificate of Excellence along with a memento, will be presented to Dr Sharma at Scientist Award Ceremony of International Conference on Global Initiatives for Sustainable Development : Issues and Strategies scheduled to be held from June 23 to June 27, 2019 at Bangkok, Thailand. The function will be attended by more than 300 delegates from nineteen different countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Taiwan, Srilanka, USA, Jordan, Thailand, Finland and USA.

The prestigious award has been conferred on Dr Sharma on recommendations of screening committee report of GEWS, a certified organisation, committed to recognize extraordinary scientists who demonstrated a track record of research excellence reflected by distinct /sustained contributions to the Institution, over many years.