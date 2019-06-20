SKUAST-J faculty to get best scientist award at Bangkok

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Vivak M. Arya, a young soil scientist working in SKUAST-J has been selected for the coveted best scientist award 2019 on account of his contribution in the area of Nitrogen Management and Soil and Water Conservation.

The award that contains a certificate of excellence along with a medal will be presented to Dr Arya at award ceremony of International conference on Global initiatives for Sustainable Development: issues and strategies scheduled to be held on June 23 to 27 at Bangkok, Thailand.

The conference will be attended by more than 300 delegates which include many distinguish scientists from 19 different countries across the globe. The award is confirmed to Dr. Arya on his work related to nitrogen management through LCC in the pretext of climate change. He is working on soil quality and natural resource management. He had also worked in the extension system and successfully popularized the natural resource management practices and climate smart agriculture practices (CSAP). As nitrogenous fertilizers are one of the main causes of soil and water pollution, Dr. Arya popularized the real time nitrogen management through the usage of LCC (leaf colour chart) which can reduce the losses of nitrogen. He had also popularized soil quality and water productivity enhancement modules for rainfed horticulture.