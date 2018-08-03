SKUAST-J faculty gets Young Scientist Award-2018

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Vikas Sharma, Assistant Professor in the Division of Biochemistry, Faculty of Basic Sciences, SKUAST-Jammu, was presented the Young Scientist Award-2018 on account of his overall achievements and accomplishment / research excellence in the field of natural products / area of anticancer studies.

The award contains a Certificate of Excellence along with a memento. The award was presented to Dr. Sharma at Scientist Award Ceremony-2018 held recently at Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (A Central University), Lucknow, Uttar Pardesh which was attended by more than 200 delegates from India and States.

Dr Vikas Sharma, son of Harbans Lal Sharma and Pushplata Sharmam resident of Channi Himmat, Jammu, has evaluated many local medicinal plants from Jammu region for their anti-carcinogenic properties and recently isolated two active ingredients from the rhizome part of ‘Curcuma Longa’ popularly known as Turmeric or Haldi, that possess significant in vitro cytotoxic effect against colon, lung and prostate cancer cells.

Dr Sharma said that Jammu region has great botanical diversity, but very few of them have been subjected to accepted scientific evaluation for their potential anticancer effects. He stressed that the people of Jammu should encourage the consumption of minor fruits like Bael, Karonda, Phalsa and spices like curry leaves, turmeric in their daily meals so as to avoid the risk of cancer as regular consumption of these natural products is associated with reduced risk of cancer as additive/ synergistic effects of phytochemicals are responsible for the potent anticancer effects.

Dr. Sharma has 12 years experience of teaching and research. He has published three books and has 111 research publications to his credit.