SKUAST-J faculty gets best research paper award

JAMMU: Dr. Vivak M. Arya, Assistant Professor, of SKUAST-Jammu got best research paper award in National Conference on ‘Impact of Agricultural Technologies in Enhancing Growth and Income’.

The award was presented by Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-J, Prof. P.K Sharma.

The valedictory function was attended by eminent scientists from across the country including Prof. J.P. Sharma, Director Research SKUAST-J, Dr. Prakash Mahindre, President, Maharashtra Society of Agricultural Economics, Dr. TAS Ganai, Director Education, Dr. Deepak Kher, Director Planning and Monitoring, Dr. D.P Abrol, Dean, Faculty of Agriculture.

The paper authored by Dr. Arya, Dr Vikas Sharma, Dr. K.R Sharma and Dr. J.P Sharma studied the effect of soil and water conservation modules on SQI in rainfed orchards of Jammu zone and discussed about the importance of conservation agriculture practices especially in context of changing climate and for maintaining soil quality.

The paper also discussed socioeconomic aspect of climate change and relation of soil erosion with poverty. The paper gave solution to the issues pertaining to the extreme weather events and changing pattern of horticulture and agriculture in state. The authors gave impetus on the conservation agriculture practices which have the capacity to reduce the impact of climate change on horticulture and have the capacity to maintain soil quality. The paper examined the ecological and economic costs and benefits, as well as the climatic adaptation of conservation practices in Shiwaliks.