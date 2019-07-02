SKUAST-J faculty gets best research award at Bangkok

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Jai Kumar Kapoor, Assistant Professor and Junior Scientist of SKUAST-Jammu got best research award during International Conference on ‘Global Initiatives for Sustainable Development: Issues and Strategies organized by Global Educational and Welfare Society (GEWS)’ at Bangkok, Thailand. The conference was held under the theme ‘New Crop Weather Pest dynamics and Innovative agronomy and Breeding Practices’.

The award was presented by Dr Natthawud Dussadee, Vice President Maejo University, Chiang Mal, Thailand; Dr Ajay Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Bihar Agriculture University, Sabour; Dr Tanmay Rudra, Executive Secretary, Confederations of Indian University Associations, New Delhi and Secretary, Dr Rajveer Singh.

Dr Kapoor is working as Assistant Prof and Junior Scientist Agronomy at Advanced Centre for Rainfed Agriculture, Dhiansar SKUAST-J.

He is actively involved in Research, Teaching and Extension activities of the University.

He has authored four books, articles, more than 30 research papers in reputed national and international journals and also delivered more than 30 radio and TV talks.