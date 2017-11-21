SKUAST-J faculty delivers lectures at International Buffalo Symposium

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Neelesh Sharma, Assistant Professor, Division of Veterinary Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Science and A.H, SKUAST-Jammu delivered lecture on ‘Buffalo Mastitis in Dairy Production: Technological Advances in Understanding of Mastitis’ in the International Buffalo Symposium held at Agriculture and Forestry University (AFU), Chitwan, Nepal.

The symposium was organised in collaboration with Michigan State University (MSU), USA. This mega event was attended by about 200 delegates from more than 10 countries. Dr Sharma raised the economically important and serious problem of dairy animals that is mastitis infront of galaxy of scientists from different countries during a brain storming session and requested to the house for the establishment of Asian Mastitis Council in the line of National Mastitis Council in USA, for controlling this diseases in Asia.

In the last month, Dr Sharma has also been delivered invited lectures in Europe and South Korea.