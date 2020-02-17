SKUAST-J faculty conferred Young Horticulture Scientist Award-2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Akash Sharma, Assistant Professor, Division of Fruit Science, SKUAST-Jammu has been presented Young Horticulture Scientist Award-2019 by the Society for Horticulture Research and Development (SHRD) in Indian Horticulture Summit-2020. The summit was held on ‘Mitigating Climate Changes and Doubling Farmers Income’ through diversification from February 14-16, 2020 at Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidhyalaya (MP). The Summit was attended by more than 500 delegates including Agriculture Commissioner, Govt of India, DDG Education (ICAR), Directors (NRC Litchi, CAZRI, Bikaner, CISH, Lucknow) and other eminent scientists of ICAR institutes and scientists from various Agriculture Universities.

Dr Sharma has a vast experience of establishing model orchards on high density mango and guava. His research findings have been published in high-rated national and international journals. He has more than 100 publications to his credit. Dr Sharma is also a life member of six Horticulture Professional Societies of India.