SKUAST-J faculty bags best research paper award

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: Dr Vivak M Arya, Assistant Professor, working in division of soil science of SKUAST-Jammu, received the best research paper award in 5th J&K Agriculture Science Congress on ‘Climate Change Management for Sustainable Agriculture, Livestock Farming and Ecological Development’ held at SKUAST-J. The award was jointly presented by Prof Nazeer Ahmad, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K and Prof K S Risam, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J. The paper, co-authored by Prof Vikas Sharma & Ajay Thakur, entitled effect of different soil and water conservation modules on water quality in adopted village ponds of North – Western Himalayas.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Maha polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aaditya, wishes for his victory
Heart disease deaths rise in India by 34 pc: Dr Bali
I’ll be the happiest girl in the world: Kareena on being Alia’s sister-in-law
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper