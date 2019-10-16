SKUAST-J faculty bags best research paper award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dr Vivak M Arya, Assistant Professor, working in division of soil science of SKUAST-Jammu, received the best research paper award in 5th J&K Agriculture Science Congress on ‘Climate Change Management for Sustainable Agriculture, Livestock Farming and Ecological Development’ held at SKUAST-J.

The award was jointly presented by Prof Nazeer Ahmad, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K and Prof K S Risam, Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J. The paper, co-authored by Prof Vikas Sharma & Ajay Thakur, entitled effect of different soil and water conservation modules on water quality in adopted village ponds of North – Western Himalayas.