SKUAST- J, DST organise training programme on revival of village ponds

KATHUA: SKUAST-J in collaboration with DST organised a farmers training programme on “Networking project on revival of village ponds through scientific intervention” at Kathua. The main objectives of the project is to assess and document indigenous knowledge of construction, management, use of village ponds & to demonstrate scientific interventions on a pilot basis for revival of the village ponds while ensuring community participation.

Dr.Vivak M. Arya, Scientist & PI of the project discussed that there is an acute problem of water deficit & supply to the farmers in Kandi area during Kharif and Rabi seasons which affects the productivity. Dr. Arya emphasized that the stored water in the ponds can be used as life saving irrigation for vegetables and crops. He said that the water should be utilized for fisheries, duckeries & other recreational activities. Dr. Arya said the different resource conservation techniques adopted in the catchment area had reduced the runoff and soil erosion & had increased the water productivity & infiltration rate. The project is working under the guidance of Dr. K.S. Risam, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-J, Dr. A. K. Singh, Principal Scientific Officer, DST Dr. J. P. Sharma, Director Research, SKUAST-J, Dr. S. S. Kukal, Project Co-ordinator, PAU, Prof. D. P. Abrol, Dean, FoA, & Prof. Vikas Sharma, HOD, Soil Science. The vote of thanks was given by Ajay Thakur, JRF. Farmers thanked the DST & university officials for organizing the progarmme.