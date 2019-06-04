SKUAST-J celebrates World Biodiversity Day

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Faculty members and students of faculty of Agriculture and School of Biotechnology celebrated World Biodiversity on theme ‘Our Biodiversity, Our Food, Our Health’ at SKUAST-J here on Monday.

On the occasion, Prof D.P Abrol, Dean Faculty of Agriculture was the Chief Guest.

At the outset, Dr Parshant Bakshi, Nodal Officer welcomed the Chief Guest, faculty members and students to this programme and made students aware about the celebration of this day. He asked the students to develop habit of planting fruit plants and stressed on conserving the local germplasm and animal breeds so as to combat against climate change and other human hazards.

On the occasion, Prof Abrol discussed about the recent scenario of the country in the production of biodiversity. He stressed on the importance of conserving biodiversity in our day today life and urged upon the scientific fraternity and students to give their immense contribution in conserving the diversity of nation.

Two mega events were also organised on Declamation and Drawing Competitions on Biodiversity Conservation which were judged by Dr Sanjay Khajuria, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Dr Subash Kashyap and Dr Nomita Lachiram.

In the declamation event Pakhneet Singh, Deeksha Tickoo and Pratibha were awarded first, second and third prizes, respectively whereas in the drawing completion Komaljeet Gill, Garima Gupta and Sakshi Angural were judged first, second and third respectively.

The programme was managed by Dr Subash Kashyap, Dr J.S Manhas, Dr. Vivak M Arya, Dr. Bharat Bhushan and Kulbhushan Manhas.

Ali Haider Shah and Indrajeet Kumar conducted proceedings of the programme. At last, Dr Bakshi presented vote of thanks.