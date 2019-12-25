SKUAST-J biggest victim of discrimination: TAJ President

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ignoring Jammu Division, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) was established in Srinagar in the year 1982, said President SKUAST- Teaching Association Jammu (TAJ) on Tuesday adding that after a long struggle for 17 years against discrimination the SKUAST Jammu was sanctioned in 1999.

He said that the discrimination did not end with the establishment of SKUAST-J because it was not given the required number of faculties. Kashmir Division has seven faculties while Jammu has only three, he said. He regretted that the much required faculties of Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Sciences and Division of Seed Science have been made hostage to the process of seeking repeating queries merely to evade their sanctioning. He further said that in the case of annual grants the SKUAST K has recently received a grant of Rs 20 crore while SKUAST J has been given only Rs 5.71 Crore.

He informed that SKUAST-J had advertised the four administrative and 96 teaching positions in the year 2018 and at present more than 50 posts of teaching and 140 posts of non-teaching are lying vacant. No action was taken in this direction because neither the interview for teaching and administrative positions has been conducted nor the other posts have been advertised. On the other had SKUAST K has advertised various teaching and non-teaching posts in 2019 and made appointments.

Dr Vikas told that genuine issues of teaching fraternity like implementation of order No.71 (Secy.) of 2018 dated 11.07.2018 in toto regarding sanction of 6000 Actual Grade Pay (AGP) to Subject Matter Specialists and Programme Assistants of KVKs, the promotion of teachers from AGP Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 9,000, who have completed 12 years of service with Ph. D degree, the release of grant of incentive of two non-compounded advance increments to scientists who joined between 01.01.2006 to 31.08.2008 with MSc., are not resolved till date by SKUAST-J despite of the approval granted in Board of Management, University Council, assent by Chancellor and further notification by Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu. On the other hand, our sister concern i.e., SKUAST-Kashmir (both farm varsities are governed by same statues / act) has appointed all the Subject Matter Specialists till date in Rs 6000 AGP and granted Rs 6000 AGP to Programme Assistants of KVKs in 2013 and 2017. The said university has already released two non compounded advance increments to the scientists who joined between 01.01.2006 to 31.08.2008 with MSc. Degree. SKUAST-Kashmir has also promoted more than 40 teachers from AGP Rs. 8000 to Rs. 9000, who have completed 12 years of service with Ph.D degree in the year 2019.

He appealed that the authorities at the helm of affairs in the administration of UT of Jammu and Kashmir are requested to save this Agricultural University by giving its due share on priority.