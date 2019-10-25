SKPA Udhampur holds special course on investigation of heinous criminal offences

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: A five days course on ‘Investigation of Heinous Criminal Offences’ for investigators of Jammu & Kashmir Police organised by Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur which commenced from October 21, 2019 and concluded on Friday. Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP, Director SKPA Udhampur was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion Dr. Jamwal said that the objective of the course were to built the capacity of the investigators in investigation of heinous/ cyber crimes and related offences in professional and scientific way; to teach them about various laws and their role while dealing criminal offences; to make them act professionally and sensitively while conducting their investigations; to make the stake holders aware about the recent amendments in laws relating to heinous/ cyber crimes and related offences.

He said that during the course eminent speakers/ professionals from the fields of Law, Forensic Sciences, Police and Medicines were also invited who deliver lectures on various important topics. He also said that the course was very important and it might have added more professional knowledge which would help the participants a long way while investigating Heinous Criminal offences. Lastly Dr. Jamwal also distributed Course certificates to the participants.

Dr. Jamwal was accompanied by Mohan Lal JKPS SSP, Asstt. Director (Outdoor), Course Co-ordinator Vijay Sudan SrPO, Suraj Singh Dy.SP (R&D) and other officers of SKPA Udhampur.