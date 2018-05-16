SKPA imparts police training for Junior Scale JKAS Probationers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Three days police training course for 33 Junior Scale, JKAS Probationary Officers of batch 2014 which was organised by Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) concluded on Wednesday.

The course was organised with the objectives firstly to make the JKAS officers aware of the working of Police in different situations arising simultaneously or at different point of time. Secondly to promote mutual understanding, interaction and forge synergy between the Executive and Police while performing public functions. Thirdly as future magistrates to make them aware about the challenges they would be encountering and to deal with those within the ambit of law and powers given there under.

During the course the JKAS officers in pursuance to the objectives of the course were enlightened in respect of the powers vested in them as Executive Magistrate, difference between Executive and Judicial Magistrate, Provisions related to preventive measures, Unlawful Assemblies, Remand, Nuisance, Inquest Proceeding, Registration of FIR and Investigation by Kamal Sharma, Chief Prosecuting Officer SKPA Udhampur who also happened to be the Course Coordinator whereas Ms Neha Nayyar (PO) was the Course Secretary. The lectures were supplemented by Practical Demonstrations in riot control, working of Police Stations and investigation at the scene of crime vis-a-vis the role of Magistrates. The JKAS officers also had the opportunity of benefiting from the knowledge and experience of Sh. Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS SSP Udhampur and Sh. Ravinder Kumar, IAS D.C. Udhampur, who deliberated on the topic “Importance of coordination between Police and Magistracy in security Bandobasts” during VIPs/VVIPs visits, fairs/,roits, politically rallies, religious processions etc. and Disaster Management. – Role of administration and coordination among various agencies respectively. The JKAS officers were also exposed to different formations of drill, lethal and non lethal weapons used by the police and were also made to fire from Glock Pistol.

The course was inaugurated and validated by Mohd Sulaiman Salaria, ADGP Director SKPA Udhampur, who while valedicting the course congratulated the officers on its completion and exuded confidence and expressed hope that whatever the officers have learned during the course, would definitely be of the value and usage in future while acting as Executive Magistrates in discharge of public functions.

At the end, the Course Participation Certificates along with momentos were distributed by the Director to the JKAS officers. The valediction function was attended by Murtaza Nasir, DDP, AD (Indoor), Randheer Singh, JKPS AD(Outdoor), Pankaj Soodan, DySP(Q), Bharat Bushan DySP(Admn), Vidya Sagar, DySP(Outdoor), Kuldeep Kumar, DySP(R&D), Parkasho Devi, Administrative Officer, Romesh Chander Kalaria, DySP(S) Pvt. Secy. to Director SKPA Udhampur and other officers of the Academy.