SKPA holds course on safety of women for investigators

UDHAMPUR: A five-days course on ‘Safety of women’ for investigators of Jammu & Kashmir Police was organised by Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, which was sponsored by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) MHA, GOI, New Delhi. The objective of the course was to built the capacity of the investigators in the investigation of crime against women in professional and scientific way by the use of Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit (SAECK) Kit issued by BPR&D New Delhi. To teach them about various laws and their role while dealing with crime against women and their safety. To make them act professionally and sensitively while conducting their investigations. To make the stake holders aware about the recent amendments in laws relating to sexual offences against women and children.

A total of 24 officers attended the course. The course was inaugurated and validated by Mohd Sulaiman Salaria, ADGP Director Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur. In the inaugural address the Director highlighted the importance of the course and the need for it for the investigators of Jammu & Kashmir Police. He advised them to take the maximum benefit of the course and become proficient and professional while dealing with the investigation of crime against women. The women need to be protected at all cost and culprits brought to justice. During valedictory speech the director appreciated the zeal and interest shown by the participants and advised them to implement the knowledge that was gained in the course into practice. During the course eminent professionals from the field of Law, Forensics, Investigations and Medicines were invited. The topics of Legal Provisions of Law, Latest Amendments and Judicial Pronouncements, Drafting and Registration of FIR as well as the topic of defects in investigation, prosecution of cases, common mistakes leading to non prosecution were discussed by Kamal Sharma, CPO,CLI Police Academy Udhampur . Inspr. Isha Mahajan delivered lecture on Victim counseling & recording of statement of victims. Inspr. Tahir Hussain discussed the investigation of cases of acid attack, eve teasing, stalking and outrage of modesty of women. Mahadeep Singh, Retd. SP discussed the investigation of Kidnapping, abduction, cruelty against women, female foeticide, dowry death cases, trafficking of women and girl child. Sunil Sharma, SrPO, Rahul Pandit, Director IDEO Gram as well as Sh. Vijay Sudan Sr.PO were also resource persons and delivered lectures.

To give the firsthand knowledge in the use of SAECK Kits as well as the simulation of the crime scene investigation, the Retd. Scientific officer, Rohit Koul and Anju Sharma, Scientific officer, FSL Jammu comprehensively and in detail held five exhaustive sessions, where the importance of DNA Evidence, Simulation of Indoor and Outdoor Crime Scene Investigation of Sexual Assault and Murder Case was done and the practical hands on the collection, handling, labeling, packing of biological and physical evidences was conducted. Dr. Chakshu Mahajan, from GMC Jammu, deliberated on the role of Forensic science in Sexual Assault cases. The course was coordinated by Kamal Sharma CPO, CLI and Inspector Tahir Hussain was the course Secy.