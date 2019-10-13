Skit competition on social evils held in Sangam Fest

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: To aware people regarding different social evils prevalent in the society and to educate them about their ill effects, students from different colleges and campuses, who are participating in Chenab Valley Youth Festival SANGAM 2019, presented skits on different issues at Jam packed Lal Ded auditorium of Bhadarwah University campus on Sunday.

The five-day Chenab Valley Youth Festival Sangam 2019 is being organised by Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles based at Bhadarwah in collaboration with Bhadarwah Campus of Jammu University. The festival was inaugurated by GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday.

During the programme, students performed their skits on superstition, ill effects of plastic use, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, dowry, say no to women harassment, drug abuse, national integration and other related issues.

Educationist Kailash Chander and Senior Journalist Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai acted as judges for the competition.

Students of Jammu University, GDC Kathua and Kathua Campus adjudged first, second and third respectively in the competition.

Participating students said that their aim and motive to participate in the competition is to spread awareness and a message among people especially youth regarding different social evils prevalent in our society.

While appreciating the efforts of army, students said that army is doing a wonderful job by organizing such event every year here.

They said that this initiative will not only bring all sections of the society together but will also give a message of communal harmony and brotherhood to all, especially in present scenario.