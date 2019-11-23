Skill Development Programme inaugurated under BADP

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, today inaugurated skill Development programme under Border Area Development Programme in Samba at GK Educational Trust Training Centre.

While speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Center, Gourav Khajuria, apprised the DC that under these trainings three border blocks Samba, Ramgarh and Rajpura will be covered in which more than 1000 candidates will be trained in different trades including Electrician, Data Entry Operator, Cutting & Tailoring. DC said that this is a free skill development initiative by the District Administration under BADP through Government of India.

He also laid stress on maximum participation by the trainees and setting up of their enterprises.