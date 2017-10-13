Last year the University Grants Commission (UGC) mooted an industry- academia tie up to boost the skilled labour market to help in the direction of skill development as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Poor interaction between industry and academia has been a bane of domestic labour market. The syllabi for technical and professional courses are no longer the responsibility of varsities alone. The industry should come forward to help the academia design sandwich courses. The proposed university-industry inter-linkage will be to create an interface so that graduate churned out are ready for industry. While formulating the rules, the UGC has urged the universities to take maximum inputs from the industry while redesigning the syllabus. According to the guidelines framed, the UGC envisages courses that will turn students into well-rounded, industry-savvy graduates. The guidelines specify that universities will take assistance from respective industry experts to design the curricula in keeping with industry requirements. While formulating the guidelines, the UGC specifically expressed concerns that a majority of higher education institutions remain disconnected with industry requirements as they are yet to incorporate that into their curriculum. Unfortunately the industry-academic interaction was only taking place at the department and college level. Till date, no nodal body had been established to work as an interface between industry and academics. The tie up would be a positive development and this should have been done much ago. For, the results of such initiatives will only be visible after some time period. It is also imperative that industry leaders focus on this aspect. Designing the syllabi for technical and professional courses is no longer the responsibility of varsities alone. The industry should also be made partner in this growth endeavour and should come forward to help the academia in designing sandwich courses. Germany is a worthy example, where some courses have graduates receiving degrees from the Chamber of Commerce. At present more than 54 per cent of the country’s population is below the age of 25 allowing it with an opportunity to provide a skilled workforce to fill the expected shortfall in the ageing developed world.