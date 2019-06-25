Skill demonstration lab inaugurated at ASCOMS Hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Johnson & Johnson Institute in collaboration with the Department of General Surgery and Minimal Invasive Surgery, Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) & Hospital inaugurated a skill demonstration lab here on Monday. Young resident doctors as well as post-graduate students will be trained for hands-on coordination and training in Minimal Invasive Surgery (MIS).

The Centre was jointly inaugurated by H L Maini, Vice President; D K Batra, Joint Secretary and Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director Principal in presence of Dr K S Mehta, Prof and Head Surgery; Dr R K Chrungoo, Dr B S Pathania, Professors of Surgery along with other faculty members and resident doctors. “This Lab is first of its kind in Jammu region and will be eventually upgraded to a full-fledged skill lab with simulator and other advanced training equipments for onboard training workshops of resident doctors,” Batra informed.

Dr K S Mehta, Prof and Head Surgery thanked Johnson & Johnson Institute for setting up the training centre at ASCOMS for better training of resident doctors and young surgeons.