Skandan reviews functioning of JKEDI

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, K Skandan on Saturday reviewed the functioning of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) at JKEDI Industrial Estate Bari Brahmana.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Ramesh Kumar, Director JKEDI, Tufail Mattoo and District Nodal Officers of JKEDI Jammu Division.

Advisor asked the JKEDI to work on the data of unemployed youth available with District Employment & Counseling Centre and create a roadmap for enabling them with livelihood options. He focused on innovative and modern approach to be adopted for upgrading the working style by the Institute. “Tie ups with reputed resources nationally and internationally to acquire the mentorship must be pursued, which will enable the Start Up culture to flourish in state”, he added.

Earlier, Director JKEDI gave a brief presentation on profile and working of the Institute. He informed that under Seed Capital Fund Scheme (SCFS) have established 6,632 units thereby generating 28,575 employments, under Youth Startup Loan Scheme (YSLS) 1,384 units have been established thereby generating 3,424 employments, under Term loan Scheme of NMDFC 5,704 units have been established generating 11,408 employments. A total of 13720 units were established in three schemes generating employment for 43,407 youth in the state. He informed about the progress on Startup policy for which the Institute has been designated as the State Nodal Agency.