Skandan, Kumar review SHGs functioning under UMEED Scheme

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Advisors to Governor, K Skandan and K Vijay Kumar, on Tuesday chaired a joint meeting here to review the functioning of Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the UMEED Scheme.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Secretary Information Technology and other concerned.

The meeting discussed the possible steps to be taken to give boost to Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Srinagar and Sopore.

The meeting also discussed the SHG-Women, Skill Development and Sports initiatives under UMEED Scheme.

Addressing the meeting, Advisor Skandan emphasized on the need to give boost to the scheme and to integrate several crafts under one umbrella. The meeting exhorted to establish Craft Market in Downtown Srinagar and the revival of Kashmir Haat to promote Kashmir handcrafts.