SK FC Budgam, J&K Bank Academy win quarterfinals in football

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two quarter final matches of second phase of first Mufti Mohammad Syed Memorial Gold Cup League Football Tournament-2017 were played at Synthetic Turf TRC, here.

In the first quarterfinal of the day, SK FC Budgam thrashed Real Wanpora Kulgam by a margin of five goals to nil. In the one sided match, the Budgam players demolished the defence lines of the opposite team throughout the match.

As the match began, the players from both the teams amid cheers from huge crowd started to attack each other’s goalpost. The chilly winds blowing across the ground, didn’t stop players from playing attacking football and it delighted the spectators.

Fayaz, Yousuf and Nisar scored one goal each for the winning team while Mehran contributed two goals. Right from the start of the play, the Kulgam players looked under pressured and they never recovered. The Budgam players made the defence lines of Kulgam team look helpless. The forwards of Kulgam team were also off color and they hardly made any pressure on opposite goal post. The 5-0 margin in favour of Budgam team was a fair result considering the quality of the football displayed by them.

In second quarterfinal of the day J&K Bank Academy defeated Three Star Fatehpur, Baramulla by four goals to nil. Like the first match, this quarterfinal too was one sided affair as Baramulla players were no match to the quality of football displayed by the Bank team.