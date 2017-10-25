Sixth Vishal Jagran at Nai Basti on Oct 28

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Seva Sanstha Jagran Committee, Ashok Nagar, Nai Basti, Jammu is going to organize sixth Vishal Jagran at Ashok Nagar, on October 28, 2017.

This was stated by Ashok Kumar Gupta, Organiser of the Jagran Committee in the press conference held at Sheetla Mata Mandir Ashok Nagar, here on Wednesday.

Gupta said that a Shobha Yatra of Maa Chandi (Kali Mata) will also take place through Ashok Nagar, Main Bazaar, Nai Basti at 6:00 PM on October 28, 2017 which will culminate at the venue of Jagrata at 8:00 PM.

Also, he said, a Langar will be served on October 28 from 7:00 to 10:00 AM.

The singers namely Subash Sufi of Punjab, Mani Ladla, Parul and Sona Dogra and Vikram Natraj will participate in the Jagran.

He appealed to the general public of Jammu to participate in the Jagran in large number and take the blessings of Maa Chandi.

Others present in the press conference included President Awardee Teacher Sh. Govind Sharma, Bobby, Sunny Mehra, Prem Dogra, Jitendra, Anand Gupta, Raj Kumar, Rakesh Gupta and Dr Vinod Shastri.