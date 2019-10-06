Six toll plazas in Jammu; an institutionalised loot: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Condemning the Union Government for proposing two additional toll plazas in Jammu on National Highway from Lakhanpur to Jammu and one at Fallain Mandal on the Ring Road, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh said that the move was fraught with dangerous portends. He said that people of Jammu were wary of even the existing toll plaza at Ban which was taxing them heavily in addition to commercial Toll Plaza at Lakhanpur and another at Nashri. Besides, people were seeking disbanding of Lakhanpur Toll Plaza on pretext of double taxation. It was however disturbing to note that rather than shutting down Ban toll, the Government of India (GoI) had embarked upon the construction two additional Toll Plazas at Hiranagar and Sarore in Jammu within a distance of around 40 Km besides a third one on the Ring road.

Describing proposed operation of six toll plazas in close proximity of Jammu as an act of organised and institutionalised loot, Singh cautioned to launch an agitation in case the decision to install new toll plazas was not revoked at the earliest. He said that such huge taxation in form of multiple toll plazas is unaffordable for common masses and particularly those who had to commute on regular basis between Jammu, Samba, Marh and Lakhanpur. “They constituted the most menacing threat to pockets of students, labourers, farmers and other economically weaker sections of society. With pilgrims and tourists also having to pay toll at six different locations in vicinity of Jammu alone, the business and tourism of the region is also likely to be adversely impacted. Traders, transporters and other private operators had also expressed their concern over the issue which had the potential to explode in a big way. The situation in J&K is already very sensitive and the Government’s move of imposing such ‘Jazia’ will have the effect of adding fuel to fire,” he asserted.

Lambasting the BJP for its criminal silence towards the grave issue of public importance, Singh said that it would have to account for such anti-people policies in the form of increased toll, taxation and enhanced fines as implemented under the new Motor Vehicles Act as well.