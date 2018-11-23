Six terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Six terrorists were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
An army official said exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district.
Six terrorists were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.
Further details of the incident were awaited, he added. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
David Arquette recovering in hospital after sustaining neck injury during wrestling death match
Sacrilege cases: Actor Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper