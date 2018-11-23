Six terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Six terrorists were Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An army official said exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district.

Six terrorists were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.

Further details of the incident were awaited, he added. (PTI)