Six stone crushers sealed

JAMMU: A team of Geology and Mining Department comprising Joint Director, Deputy Director (MS), District Mineral Officer and Assistant Mining Engineer on Wednesday sealed six stone crushers that were operating illegally on Tawi River bed. The sealing was done in presence of Magistrate and Police. The stone crushers sealed were extracting Minor Minerals during odd hours in Tawi river bed downstream 4th bridge which is banned for extraction by the J&K High Court.