Six stolen vehicles recovered by police, six arrested

JAMMU: Police arrested six vehicle-lifters and recovered six stolen vehicles from their possession.

While briefing media persons here on Sunday, Vinay Kumar, SP North informed that a special team headed by Inspector Gurnam Singh, SHO Gandhi Nagar was constituted to work out theft and burglary cases registered with the City South Zone. “During investigations, several suspects were rounded up, questioned and leads were collected, based on which one Abrar Afzal, son of Mohammad Afzal, resident of Bangaiye, Thannamandi (Rajouri) along with his five associates were apprehended,” the SP South added.

“Based on their disclosure, six two-wheelers including two motorcycles bearing registration nos JK02AV-6593 (Pulsar 220 CC) and JK02BL-8665 (Motorcycle FZ); three Activa Scooties with registration nos JK02CE-0659, JK02BW-3038 and one without number along with a Pleasure Scooty bearing registration no JK02AK-9719 were recovered by Police. Further investigation is going on in the matter,” he added.