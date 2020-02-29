Six SPs placed at Ladakh UT, two transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday ordered placement of services of six Superintendent of Police (SPs) at the disposal of Union Territory of Ladakh and transferred two SPs.

“In terms of section 89(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the six officers (I/c SPs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service, are hereby transferred and their services placed at the disposal of the Government of Union Territory of Ladakh, for further posting, on deputation basis,” reads the order issued by Home Department. The SPs who have been placed at the disposal of the Government of Union Territory of Ladakh include Nawang Tsering, Iftkhar Talib, Mohd Rafi Giri, Kameshwar Puri, Gourav Mahajan and Tashi Phuntsog.

Consequently, Khalid Amin, Additional SP, Kargil has been recalled and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-15th Battalion; and Suresh Kumar, Additional SP, Leh has been recalled and posted as Deputy Commandant, IR-14th Battalion.