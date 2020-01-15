Six soldiers among 12 killed in series of avalanches in Kashmir

Army personnel rescue 2 civilians from snow-slide

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Six soldiers and as many civilians were killed in four avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night, police and defence sources said.

An avalanche hit an Army post in Machil sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, trapping five soldiers. A rescue operation was launched but none of the soldiers could be saved, they said.

Another avalanche struck a village in Gagangir area of Ganderbal district on Monday night in which five civilians were killed while four others were rescued, police said.

Another civilian died in Gurez of Bandipora district.

In the fourth incident, a 29-year-old BSF jawan was killed and six others were rescued after an avalanche hit their post along the LoC in Kashmir’s Naugam sector at 8:30 PM on Monday.

Officials identified the deceased as constable Ganga Bara of the 77th battalion of the force.

“There were a total of seven troops deployed in the affected area. While six were safely rescued, constable Bara could not be revived even after much effort,” a senior officer of the border guarding force said.

The jawan hails from the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal and had joined the BSF in 2011.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is deployed along the LoC under the operational command of the Army as part of guarding the front against Pakistan.

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives due to snow avalanches at various parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, the Lt Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief.

The Lt Governor directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured persons and wished speedy recovery to them.

In a related development, two civilians were rescued by Army personnel after a snow slide hit them in the Baramulla district.

Officials said two civilians, Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, both residents of Lacchipura village, were on the road from Lachhipura to Bijhama village at around 07:30 AM on Tuesday when a snow slide hit them.

The incident occurred approximately 200 metres from the post of Lacchipura Company operating base and the guard commander who was taking rounds saw the civilians and immediately alerted the Quick Reaction Team, they said.

Khan was half buried in the slide but was extricated safely. After persistent search of over 20 minutes, the second individual, Tariq Iqbal, was also rescued.

Both of them were then evacuated to the Regimental Aid Post, the officials said.

Although Khan was discharged after examination, the other individual remained critical, they said.

The unit medical officer stabilized him and facilitated his subsequent evacuation to a hospital in Baramulla, the officials said.

Earlier in November, four Indian Army personnel and two civilian porters were killed after they were hit by an avalanche in the northern part of the Siachen Glacier. A group of eight persons, including six Indian Army personnel, were struck by the avalanche at an altitude of 19,000. Two Indian Army personnel had survived the avalanche.

This was followed by another avalanche tragedy that claimed lives of two army personnel when an avalanche hit an army patrol in the southern Siachen glacier.

Missing trekkers from Chaddar trek rescued; ops underway

LEH: Administration of UT of Ladakh successfully rescued 27 stranded trekkers on Tuesday by pushing into operation Air Force and Army helicopters. Multiple search and rescue operations of Fire & Fury Corps were launched to rescue a group of tourists, who were stranded in bad weather while undertaking annual ‘Chaddar Trek’ on frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh. About 50 trekkers, 40 porters and guides went missing on the trek between Tibb and Nyeraks camps on January 11. The trekker failed to reach base camps during the trek due to melting of ice-sheet over Zanskar River. The trekkers had gone missing on January 11.

Soon after receiving information, the administration made all possible efforts of search on foot by SDRF and special rescue teams and by air using Air Force and Army choppers. The SDRF and rescue teams deployed for job located trekkers on January 12 and stationed them safely in the camp established at Neyraks village. All facilities for their safety at Neyraks camp were ensured by the district administration.

Rescue choppers of Air Force and Army, specially deployed for the purpose, evacuated 27 trekkers from Nyeraks camp today. The trekkers were given medical attention at SNM Hospital Leh and Army General Hospital. The air operations could not be taken up on January 12 and 13, due to severe inclement weather. The remaining trekkers will be air-lifted tomorrow, a senior official informed.

Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas and DC Leh, Sachin Kumar Vaishya visited the trekkers under treatment in hospitals and directed for providing them best possible medicare for their quick recovery besides ensuring coordination with their families.